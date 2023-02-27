Sioux Falls welcomes expanded Summit League Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With St. Thomas now in the Summit League, it means the league’s goal of having every member at its basketball championships is now a reality. All ten institutions will be headed to Sioux Falls this week for the Summit League Tournament, with now an extra day of games out at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Summit League has had pride in its basketball championships since moving to the Premier Center. Assistant Commissioner for Communications Ryan Powell said now, though, they can bring an even bigger tournament to the city and create an even better experience for fans.

“We’ve seen how successful four days have been. So you add an extra day, and we’re excited to kind of see what Friday and Friday night is going to look like,” Powell said.

Along with the NSIC Championships out at the Sanford Pentagon and SDHSAA State Tournaments later in the month, March Madness is in full swing in the city. That means visitors from all over the region pouring to stay in Sioux Falls, and visit businesses while they’re here.

“Everybody is really excited about having the NSIC here and going right into the Summit League. And then of course, to two state tournaments. So it’s basketball time in Sioux Falls and South Dakota,” Experience Sioux Falls CEO Teri Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the expansion of the Summit League means even more visitors coming to the area, with businesses looking to put their best foot forward for them.

“And there’s really an energy because they know they’re going to have a great experience in Sioux Falls with all of the tournaments. So they look forward to it, and so do we,” Schmidt said.

Powell said the growth of the championships in Sioux Falls only benefits the Summit League in the long-term, of putting the city on the map of basketball communities.

“The community buy-in is amazing around here. I’ve been here five years now, and it gets better and better every year. Obviously, with the additional day and having all ten teams here, you get some new people to come to town,” Powell said.

The action tips off Friday afternoon instead of Saturday, as it has been in years past. In the women’s championship, St. Thomas will play Western Illinois at 12:30 p.m.

