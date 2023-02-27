Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls welcomes expanded Summit League Championships

All ten institutions will be headed to Sioux Falls this week for the Summit League Tournament.
All ten institutions will be headed to Sioux Falls this week for the Summit League Tournament.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With St. Thomas now in the Summit League, it means the league’s goal of having every member at its basketball championships is now a reality. All ten institutions will be headed to Sioux Falls this week for the Summit League Tournament, with now an extra day of games out at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Summit League has had pride in its basketball championships since moving to the Premier Center. Assistant Commissioner for Communications Ryan Powell said now, though, they can bring an even bigger tournament to the city and create an even better experience for fans.

“We’ve seen how successful four days have been. So you add an extra day, and we’re excited to kind of see what Friday and Friday night is going to look like,” Powell said.

Along with the NSIC Championships out at the Sanford Pentagon and SDHSAA State Tournaments later in the month, March Madness is in full swing in the city. That means visitors from all over the region pouring to stay in Sioux Falls, and visit businesses while they’re here.

“Everybody is really excited about having the NSIC here and going right into the Summit League. And then of course, to two state tournaments. So it’s basketball time in Sioux Falls and South Dakota,” Experience Sioux Falls CEO Teri Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the expansion of the Summit League means even more visitors coming to the area, with businesses looking to put their best foot forward for them.

“And there’s really an energy because they know they’re going to have a great experience in Sioux Falls with all of the tournaments. So they look forward to it, and so do we,” Schmidt said.

Powell said the growth of the championships in Sioux Falls only benefits the Summit League in the long-term, of putting the city on the map of basketball communities.

“The community buy-in is amazing around here. I’ve been here five years now, and it gets better and better every year. Obviously, with the additional day and having all ten teams here, you get some new people to come to town,” Powell said.

The action tips off Friday afternoon instead of Saturday, as it has been in years past. In the women’s championship, St. Thomas will play Western Illinois at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Heavy Snow on the Way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Worthington man charged for shots fired in Aberdeen incident