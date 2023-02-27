SME Sioux Falls names 84 nominees for 2023 Women of Excellence Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sales and Marketing Executives, Inc. of Sioux Falls has released its list of nominees for its Women of Excellence Awards.

The awards will be presented as part of the Women in Business event on March 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Awards are sponsored by First Bank & Trust in the categories of Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Sales, Supporting Excellence, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Excellence in Public Service, and Excellence in Leadership.

A committee of SME members will vote anonymously to determine winners.

The following women were nominated by peers:

Ann Aasheim, Sammons Financial Group

Janet Anderson, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota

Melissa Baker, Baker Audiology & Hearing Aids

Marissa Begley, JRA Enterprises, Inc. (Millennium Recycling and SEAM)

Jessica Bergman, Keller Williams/605 Maid

Carrie Biondi, Sanford Health Foundation

Sierra Bokoskie, Northwestern Mutual

Melissa Brandner-Otten, Pet Wants Sioux Falls; Supervising Dentist University of South Dakota

Anna Brenden, Sioux Falls Pride

Julie Briggs, Special Olympics South Dakota

Alison Brown/Larson, US Government Loan/Grant Corporate

Andrea Carstensen, Minnwest Bank

Siera Christianson-Michael, Central Payments

Kim Coats, Northwestern Mutual

Ashleigh Cook, Ignite Infrared Hot Yoga Studio

Carol Cressman, Sanford Health

Jade Delaney, Lemonly

Dr. Melissa Dittberner, University of South Dakota

Rachel Dohrenwend, Sammons Financial Group

Chantelle Duncan, 605 Vixen

Kim Erkonen, Baird Private Wealth Management

Bri Fiedler, B|WELL Company

Chantelle Friedman, Live Inspired 365

Cassidy Goldstine, AFLAC

Jeana Goosman, Goosman Law Firm

Becky Griebel, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

José-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State University

Ann Hamilton, Sanford Health

Karla Haugan, Sanford Health

Melissa Heckel, Branch Creative Co.

Elly Heckel, Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls

Kelly Hefti, Sanford Health

Jeanine Hoff-Lubben, Paws Pet Resort

Allison Hutchinson, Sanford Health

Anna Jankord, Midco

Megan Jansick, Lazaderm and Physicians Vein Clinics

Erin Johanning, Avera Health

Leah Jones, Dakota News Now

Laurie Karlson, Lauriebelles

Carly Kewley, Hey, Carl!

Kira Kimball, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC

Theresa Kuiper, Sammons Financial Group

Stephanie Larscheid, Prairie Family Business Association

Michelle Lavallee, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota

Cierra Lindquist, Fully Promoted

Nichelle Lund, Holiday Inn City Centre

Micki Lundin, Avera Health

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Avera Health

Wendy Mamer, Helpline Center

Kibbi McCormick, Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery

Valerie Melmer, Leadership SD

Marla Meyer, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Janean Michalov, Furniture Mission

Rachael Neiman, Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

Teri Jo Olean, SDK- South, West, and Splash Bark

Lexus Paulson, Nautical Bowls

Barb Peterson, Meadowland Financial Group, LLC

Holly Rader, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Jordan Reyes, Blue Star Investments DBA Anytime Fitness

Kobi Ringling, Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety

Chrystal Rothenberger, Wildly You

Jackie Rust, Onsite State Tax LLC

Heather Schelling, Northwestern Mutual

Laura Schroeder, Sanford Health

Lauren Skattum, MD, Britt Haus, PC

Emily Sorenson, HenkinSchultz

Ashley Sorenson, Farmers Business Network

Colleen Stavig, Sioux Falls School District (Robert Frost)

Maria Stys, Sanford Health

Lindsey Swenson, Northwestern Mutual

Shianne Teas, Northwestern Mutual

Dr. Alison R. Tendler, ART Vision/ARTisan Skin and Laser Center

Kerri Tietgen, EmBe

Erica Ulrich, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Ashley Van Dyke, Avera Health

Dawn Van Nieuwenhuyzen, Plains Commerce Bank

Darla Van Rosendale, Dow Rummel Village

Lisa Verdin, South Dakota Afterschool Network

Cindy Weber, Sanford Health

Stacy Weller, Dakota Vascular

Autumn Wells, Autumn Elizabeth

Tracy Wheeler, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC

Susan Williams, Transformation Project SD

Harriet Yokum, Madison Investments

The SME Women in Business event honors area women who are leaving their mark on the business world. Tickets for the event are $100. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit smesiouxfalls.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.