SME Sioux Falls names 84 nominees for 2023 Women of Excellence Awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sales and Marketing Executives, Inc. of Sioux Falls has released its list of nominees for its Women of Excellence Awards.
The awards will be presented as part of the Women in Business event on March 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
Awards are sponsored by First Bank & Trust in the categories of Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Sales, Supporting Excellence, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Excellence in Public Service, and Excellence in Leadership.
A committee of SME members will vote anonymously to determine winners.
The following women were nominated by peers:
Ann Aasheim, Sammons Financial Group
Janet Anderson, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota
Melissa Baker, Baker Audiology & Hearing Aids
Marissa Begley, JRA Enterprises, Inc. (Millennium Recycling and SEAM)
Jessica Bergman, Keller Williams/605 Maid
Carrie Biondi, Sanford Health Foundation
Sierra Bokoskie, Northwestern Mutual
Melissa Brandner-Otten, Pet Wants Sioux Falls; Supervising Dentist University of South Dakota
Anna Brenden, Sioux Falls Pride
Julie Briggs, Special Olympics South Dakota
Alison Brown/Larson, US Government Loan/Grant Corporate
Andrea Carstensen, Minnwest Bank
Siera Christianson-Michael, Central Payments
Kim Coats, Northwestern Mutual
Ashleigh Cook, Ignite Infrared Hot Yoga Studio
Carol Cressman, Sanford Health
Jade Delaney, Lemonly
Dr. Melissa Dittberner, University of South Dakota
Rachel Dohrenwend, Sammons Financial Group
Chantelle Duncan, 605 Vixen
Kim Erkonen, Baird Private Wealth Management
Bri Fiedler, B|WELL Company
Chantelle Friedman, Live Inspired 365
Cassidy Goldstine, AFLAC
Jeana Goosman, Goosman Law Firm
Becky Griebel, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
José-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State University
Ann Hamilton, Sanford Health
Karla Haugan, Sanford Health
Melissa Heckel, Branch Creative Co.
Elly Heckel, Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls
Kelly Hefti, Sanford Health
Jeanine Hoff-Lubben, Paws Pet Resort
Allison Hutchinson, Sanford Health
Anna Jankord, Midco
Megan Jansick, Lazaderm and Physicians Vein Clinics
Erin Johanning, Avera Health
Leah Jones, Dakota News Now
Laurie Karlson, Lauriebelles
Carly Kewley, Hey, Carl!
Kira Kimball, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC
Theresa Kuiper, Sammons Financial Group
Stephanie Larscheid, Prairie Family Business Association
Michelle Lavallee, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota
Cierra Lindquist, Fully Promoted
Nichelle Lund, Holiday Inn City Centre
Micki Lundin, Avera Health
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Avera Health
Wendy Mamer, Helpline Center
Kibbi McCormick, Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery
Valerie Melmer, Leadership SD
Marla Meyer, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons
Janean Michalov, Furniture Mission
Rachael Neiman, Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce
Teri Jo Olean, SDK- South, West, and Splash Bark
Lexus Paulson, Nautical Bowls
Barb Peterson, Meadowland Financial Group, LLC
Holly Rader, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Jordan Reyes, Blue Star Investments DBA Anytime Fitness
Kobi Ringling, Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety
Chrystal Rothenberger, Wildly You
Jackie Rust, Onsite State Tax LLC
Heather Schelling, Northwestern Mutual
Laura Schroeder, Sanford Health
Lauren Skattum, MD, Britt Haus, PC
Emily Sorenson, HenkinSchultz
Ashley Sorenson, Farmers Business Network
Colleen Stavig, Sioux Falls School District (Robert Frost)
Maria Stys, Sanford Health
Lindsey Swenson, Northwestern Mutual
Shianne Teas, Northwestern Mutual
Dr. Alison R. Tendler, ART Vision/ARTisan Skin and Laser Center
Kerri Tietgen, EmBe
Erica Ulrich, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire
Ashley Van Dyke, Avera Health
Dawn Van Nieuwenhuyzen, Plains Commerce Bank
Darla Van Rosendale, Dow Rummel Village
Lisa Verdin, South Dakota Afterschool Network
Cindy Weber, Sanford Health
Stacy Weller, Dakota Vascular
Autumn Wells, Autumn Elizabeth
Tracy Wheeler, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC
Susan Williams, Transformation Project SD
Harriet Yokum, Madison Investments
The SME Women in Business event honors area women who are leaving their mark on the business world. Tickets for the event are $100. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit smesiouxfalls.org.
