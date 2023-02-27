Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership
The world’s largest 501 dart tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in...
Largest dart tournament in the world takes place in Sioux Falls
Valhalla Cabin in this 2010 Rapid City Journal file photo.
Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
The 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast takes place on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux...
“In Her Shoes” Empowerment Breakfast takes place Thursday
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow