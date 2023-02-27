Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership

Latest News

Crews restart moving contaminated soil, liquid from site
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Supreme Court building
Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter
Dakota News Now at 5:00