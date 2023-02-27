Worthington man charged for shots fired in Aberdeen incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police were dispatched to central Aberdeen in reference to possible gunshots late Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Ave. and S Main St.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the suspect was said to have left the scene and a vehicle description was given by a witness. The vehicle was located by an APD officer within minutes.

On locating the vehicle, authorities learned that the occupants in the vehicle had been at a local bar and gotten involved in a confrontation with other individuals, police say.

Only the individual who fired the weapon has been charged at this time. He was identified as 20-year-old Nickel Channoi of Worthington, Minnesota.

Channoi was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Underage Possession and Consumption of Alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported to the police department.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks anyone who witnessed or was involved with the incident Saturday night to contact the department.

