Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Worthington man charged for shots fired in Aberdeen incident

(WECT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police were dispatched to central Aberdeen in reference to possible gunshots late Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Ave. and S Main St.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the suspect was said to have left the scene and a vehicle description was given by a witness. The vehicle was located by an APD officer within minutes.

On locating the vehicle, authorities learned that the occupants in the vehicle had been at a local bar and gotten involved in a confrontation with other individuals, police say.

Only the individual who fired the weapon has been charged at this time. He was identified as 20-year-old Nickel Channoi of Worthington, Minnesota.

Channoi was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Underage Possession and Consumption of Alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported to the police department.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks anyone who witnessed or was involved with the incident Saturday night to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership

Latest News

All ten institutions will be headed to Sioux Falls this week for the Summit League Tournament.
Sioux Falls welcomes expanded Summit League Championships
Our Musician of the Month says Sioux Falls has become an incredible spot to launch her country...
Musician of the Month: Danica Michaels
House passes two major prison construction funding bills
Middle and high school bands performing for ratings and comments will perform on Monday, Feb....
Augustana to host middle & high schoolers for annual jazz festival