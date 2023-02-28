Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 27th

NSIC Basketball, Athlete of the Week and Pierre-Jefferson basketball
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 27th
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 27th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was not a good day for ‚local teams at the Pentagon in the NSIC semi’s as the Northern men, Augustana women and SMSU women all lost. Our Athlete of the Week is excited about her college basketball career at Uath. And the Pierre Governors had a great night in hoops with a sweep of Jefferson in girls and boys basketball.

