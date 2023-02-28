Avera Medical Minute
19-year-old wanted for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

Officers in Minnehaha County are looking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted for aid &...
Officers in Minnehaha County are looking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder. According to the wanted poster, Alan Larranagaraya is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 109 lbs.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers in Minnehaha County are looking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder.

According to the wanted poster, Alan Larranagaraya is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 109 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

