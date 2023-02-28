19-year-old wanted for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers in Minnehaha County are looking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder.

According to the wanted poster, Alan Larranagaraya is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 109 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.