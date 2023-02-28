Avera Medical Minute
ACLU of South Dakota commends decision to kill HB 1116

South Dakota Capitol Building
South Dakota Capitol Building(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Senate Education Committee killed House Bill 1116, which aimed to prohibit hosting “lewd or lascivious” programs or events on school campuses, universities, and state-funded performance centers.

The ACLU of South Dakota sent out a press release saying they opposed HB 1116 since the government cannot limit expression just because any one person – or even a majority of a community – is offended by its content. In the context of art and entertainment, this means tolerating some works that others might find offensive, insulting, or outrageous.

“Who decides what is considered lewd and lascivious? It’s impossible to define lewd and lascivious in a way that isn’t hopelessly vague and subjective, and government officials cannot impose their personal moral values on others. The fundamental problem that arises when the government tries to mandate or prohibit speech is that it is necessarily subjective and is beholden to the whims of whoever is in the seat of power. The type of speech that is or isn’t allowed shouldn’t be subject to what speech legislators like or don’t like on any given day.

Students have a right to express themselves, and students have a right to attend performances and presentations that express ideas and identities that enrich their educational experience.

Freedom of expression for ourselves requires freedom of expression for others. This is at the very heart of our democracy. We’re thrilled that legislators on the Senate Education Committee recognized this and decided to kill this bill.”

Samantha Chapman, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager

