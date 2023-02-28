The benefits of the transition from halogen to LED street lights in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls began the transition from halogen street lights to LED back in 2017, and the difference is night and day with benefits for both the city and residents.

Light, Power, and Traffic Superintendent, Jerry Jongeling, spearheaded the project.

“I started in 2015 in this role and one of our main goals was to change the city to led lighting,” Jongeling said.

In 2017 they began a pilot program to test out the new lights.

“We did a view residential, a few middle streets, and then some high collector streets with the different lights,” Jongeling said.

They have seen a variety of positive effects, including lowering costs for the city.

”Our electric for the City of Sioux Falls for street lighting was $1.6 million, in 2022 it was $1.4 million, and we added 800 to 900 hundred street lights. We are actually adding lights and our electric bill is going down every year,” Jongeling said.

That money saved doesn’t even include the fact that they have a longer life.

”These lights are supposed to last 10 to 15 years, whereas before they were lasting four years. So our maintenance has gone way done on these lights with personal and equipment,” Jongeling said.

They also have what’s called dark sky technology which allows the lights to be more focused, and even cuts down on light pollution.

Pedestrians should feel safer because of these new lights.

”Your colors look more vibrant. Say if you’re looking at someone crossing the street. Their red shirt is red it’s not brownish. Colors stand out more with these lights and they do cause fewer shadows. So both of those are safety reasons,” Jongeling said.

The goal is to have all streetlights transitioned into the city by 2028. They are well on their way with more than 16,000 already changed and only 6,400 remaining.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.