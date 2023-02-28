Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls first responders rushed to the scene of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Monday night.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:45 p.m., a Chevy sedan was traveling south on N. Cliff Ave. and struck a man near Nelson Park. The man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic in the area was rerouted during the investigation led by the Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police department.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

