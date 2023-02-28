Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls first responders rushed to the scene of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:45 p.m., a Chevy sedan was traveling south on N. Cliff Ave. and struck a man near Nelson Park. The man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Traffic in the area was rerouted during the investigation led by the Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police department.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.