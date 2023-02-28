Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls

Police lights
Police lights(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls first responders rushed to the scene of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Monday night.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:45 p.m., a Chevy sedan was traveling south on N. Cliff Ave. and struck a man near Nelson Park. The man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic in the area was rerouted during the investigation led by the Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police department.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
The Orion Pub will replace the now-vacant space once occupied by Bonus Round Bar
Sunny’s Pizzeria owner bringing “neighborhood pub” to downtown Sioux Falls
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
The benefits of the transition from halogen to LED street lights in Sioux Falls
The benefits of the transition from halogen to LED street lights in Sioux Falls
The benefits of the transition from halogen to LED street lights in Sioux Falls
The benefits of the transition from halogen to LED street lights in Sioux Falls
Startup Sioux Falls prepares for Founders Day
Startup Sioux Falls prepares for 4th annual Founders Day