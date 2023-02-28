Avera Medical Minute
DOC announces escaped inmate

According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to appear and driving while intoxicated. Rainbow left his community assignment in Yankton without authorization on Feb. 27 and failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center at the scheduled time. Rainbow is a 33-year-old Native American male. He is 6 feet-2 inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota state prison offender has been placed on escape status.

According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to appear and driving while intoxicated. Rainbow left his community assignment in Yankton without authorization on Feb. 27 and failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center at the scheduled time.

Rainbow is a 33-year-old Native American male. He is 6 feet-2 inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

If you see Rainbow or know of his whereabouts, please get in touch with law enforcement immediately.

