FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four men from Texas have been arrested because of federal arrest warrants issued in South Dakota on charges of bank larceny and transportation of stolen money.

The charges are in connection to an ATM burglary from December of 2021 in Madison, South Dakota.

The subjects — 30-year-old Kytorrion Young, 24-year-old Alton Himes, 23-year-old Kendrick Kennedy, and 25-year-old Keivon Jones — are suspects in numerous other ATM burglaries in other states.

Young, Himes, and Kennedy were arrested in Virginia. When they appeared in court in Virginia before a U.S. magistrate judge on Oct. 7 last year, they pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

Jones was arrested in Texas. When he appeared in court in Texas before a U.S. magistrate judge on Oct. 25 last year, he also pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

A trial date has yet to be set. Each defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport to and for further court appearance in South Dakota.

No further information is currently available.

