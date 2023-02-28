Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four men from Texas have been arrested because of federal arrest warrants issued in South Dakota on charges of bank larceny and transportation of stolen money.

The charges are in connection to an ATM burglary from December of 2021 in Madison, South Dakota.

The subjects — 30-year-old Kytorrion Young, 24-year-old Alton Himes, 23-year-old Kendrick Kennedy, and 25-year-old Keivon Jones — are suspects in numerous other ATM burglaries in other states.

Young, Himes, and Kennedy were arrested in Virginia. When they appeared in court in Virginia before a U.S. magistrate judge on Oct. 7 last year, they pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

Jones was arrested in Texas. When he appeared in court in Texas before a U.S. magistrate judge on Oct. 25 last year, he also pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

A trial date has yet to be set. Each defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport to and for further court appearance in South Dakota.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
The Orion Pub will replace the now-vacant space once occupied by Bonus Round Bar
Sunny’s Pizzeria owner bringing “neighborhood pub” to downtown Sioux Falls
SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter

Latest News

Men’s club hockey is back at South Dakota State University for the first time in four years,...
SDSU men’s club hockey returns to the rink
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Winter Weather Advisories continue
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
More than 80 schools set up booths trying to attract current students going into teaching.
School districts pack career fair looking for teachers