George Hawkins named 2023 Teacher of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - George Hawkins, a teacher at the Project Based Learning Academy at Jefferson High School, was announced as the 2023 Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year Monday.

Hawkins teaches American Experience, AP Government, and dual credit government.

According to the school district, Hawkins is in his 11th year as a teacher with the Sioux Falls School District, though he worked as a coach, substitute teacher, and debate volunteer prior to his full-time employment.

He began his career at New Technology High School in 2012 and moved with the PBL program to Jefferson HS in 2021.

In their letters of nomination, coworkers, students, and former students said the following about 2023 Teacher of the Year George Hawkins: “To say that the teaching style of Mr. Hawkins is engaging, unique, and fun is a complete understatement. He is always trying to get to know his students and pushing them to grow as a person. Friends and I would sit with him at lunch and talk about our lives in what we called the ‘Hawkins Circle.’ George Hawkins left a successful career practicing law to dedicate himself to the service and education of today’s youth. He desires to grow and inspire others through education.”

The following teachers were the other finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year:

Kim Bogart, Terry Redlin, Laura B. Anderson, and Whittier MS – Orchestra Teacher

Tammy Ramstad, Hayward Elementary – Kindergarten Teacher

Nicole Schilmoeller, Ben Reifel Middle School – Reading Interventions Teacher

Jason Stahlberg, Washington High School – AP US History and Sociology Teacher

The Sioux Falls School District and Vern Eide Motorcars co-sponsor the annual Teacher of the Year Award. Vern Eide Motorcars has been providing a financial award for the winner annually since 1989. Jeff Reynolds, a representative from Vern Eide, generously presented Mr. Hawkins with a check for $4,000.

In addition to this annual award, for the second year, One American Bank provided a Distinguished Educator Award for one of the finalists. Daniel Mueller from One American Bank presented the award and a $2,000 cash prize to Laura Wiebelhaus. Ms. Wiebelhaus has been a kindergarten teacher at Eugene Field A+ Elementary since August 2013.

In their letters of nomination, parents said the following about 2023 Distinguished Educator, Laura Wiebelhaus: “Laura is a gifted teacher who demonstrates genuine care for every student she encounters. She’s mindful of what they’re capable of from an emotional, social and cognitive perspective, and she helps them connect the dots to the bigger picture. I have been impressed with her lovely balance of passion and patience. You can tell her love and passion for teaching follows them outside of school and into their everyday lives.”

There were 68 nominees for Teacher of the Year in 2023, the 35th year of the program. A full list of nominees can be found on the Sioux Falls School District’s website.

