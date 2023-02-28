Avera Medical Minute
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Whitewood man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spearfish, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the male driver lost control, and the vehicle entered the median.

The vehicle struck the concrete pillar for the Exit 17 overpass.

40-year-old Michael Richardson Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The time of the crash has not yet been determined.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

