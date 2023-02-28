Avera Medical Minute
Pierre sweeps Jefferson in girls and boys basketball Monday night

Big night for the Governors in hoops
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors said it was worth the wait to play those make-up games from last week’s winter storm.

The Governor girls ranked 3rd in AA edged #2 Jefferson on their home floor Monday night 65-58.

And the un-ranked Governor boys brought plenty of excitement to the floor in Sioux Falls as they out-scored top-ranked Jefferson 84-73 as Jackson Edman scored 25, Benjamin Heisler 24 and Lincoln Kienholz 19, including a steal and monster dunk!

Griffin Wilde had 25 to lead the Cavs and Taylen Ashley 20. It was just the 2nd loss on the season for Jefferson.

