Pierre sweeps Jefferson in girls and boys basketball Monday night

PIERRE and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors said it was worth the wait to play those make-up games from last week’s winter storm.

The Governor girls ranked 3rd in AA edged #2 Jefferson on their home floor Monday night 65-58.

And the un-ranked Governor boys brought plenty of excitement to the floor in Sioux Falls as they out-scored top-ranked Jefferson 84-73 as Jackson Edman scored 25, Benjamin Heisler 24 and Lincoln Kienholz 19, including a steal and monster dunk!

Griffin Wilde had 25 to lead the Cavs and Taylen Ashley 20. It was just the 2nd loss on the season for Jefferson.

