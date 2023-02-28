Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre woman sentenced for first degrees manslaughter

gavel
gavel(Arizona's Family)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced Monday that 39-year-old Miranda Ann Henry of Pierre, aka Crystal Pumpkinseed, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of Christopher Mexican.

Henry was sentenced Monday in Hughes County Circuit Court.

“The resolution of this case is a result of outstanding teamwork between our office, Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, and local law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This cooperative effort by law enforcement has made our state safer and brought justice for the Mexican family.”

Henry stabbed Mexican during an incident on Feb. 8, 2022, in a Pierre motel.

“This was a heinous, violent crime,” said State’s Attorney LaMie. “Mr. Mexican was stabbed numerous times by the defendant.”

The Pierre Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the state Forensic Lab investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Amanda Miiler and Brent Kempema, both from the Attorney General’s Office, and Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
The Orion Pub will replace the now-vacant space once occupied by Bonus Round Bar
Sunny’s Pizzeria owner bringing “neighborhood pub” to downtown Sioux Falls
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Officers in Minnehaha County are looking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted for aid &...
19-year-old wanted for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
DOC announces escaped inmate
The South Dakota Deputy Secretary of State, Tom Deadrick, testifies against a bill that would...
Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Police lights
Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls