President Biden approves major disaster declaration for South Dakota

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - ­FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of South Dakota to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms and snowstorms from Dec. 12-25, 2022.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd and Tripp counties.

In addition, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period for Bennett, Jones, Mellette, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kenneth G. Clark has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.