SDSU men’s club hockey returns to the rink

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in four years, men’s hockey is back at South Dakota State University.

Students took to the ice at Larson Ice Center for the past few months as an official club sport, according to the school.

Before that, the last club hockey season at SDSU was in 2018-19, but the club disbanded due to a lack of interest.

This fall, the club’s officers wrote a constitution that was unanimously approved by the SDSU Students’ Association in October. The group also advertised with posters in the University Student Union and used word-of-mouth to recruit enough members and find coaches to get the club started. With a large number of SDSU students coming from Minnesota—where hockey is the official state sport—many former high school athletes were excited about the opportunity to bring the sport back to campus.

“I joined the club because I missed playing hockey and thought it was a perfect way to be a part of something at SDSU and meet some great people along the way,” Club Secretary Brady Hatkin said.

The club doubled in membership within the first couple of meetings and now has 25 players.

“I love the commitment we have had from a bunch of the guys on our team. We almost always have everyone at practice, which is sweet,” Club Vice President Quintin Steindl said.

The players plan on being a fully competitive team by next year and will play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). However, before they begin traveling, there are a few things they must accomplish first, the school says. The club is looking for an athletic trainer, which is required by the ACHA. This would be an unpaid position. The team is also working on fundraising to help with travel, jerseys and ice rental costs.

“A typical club hockey season would begin in late October and run until the end of February. However, since the team has just started up again this year and does not have the means to travel, it will host four unofficial postseason games with two teams in the surrounding area. Admission will be free to all who attend. Whether they’re hockey fans or perhaps someone who has never been to a game before, all are invited to come and see what it’s all about and support the team.”

“We want to be competitive and entertain everybody there. We’re looking forward to having some fun and getting our team out there to compete against other schools in our area,” Club Treasurer Matthew Maag said.

Club President Wyatt Hanson encourages everyone to “show up, have fun and watch some hockey.”

Upcoming scrimmages for the SDSU club, all at Larson Ice Center in Brookings, include the following:

• March 4 against NDSU at 5 p.m.

• March 5 against NDSU at noon

• March 25 against Bemidji State at 5 p.m.

• March 26 against Bemidji State at noon

