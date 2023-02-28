Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Senate Republicans vote against bill that would limit on-campus drag shows

Three Republicans joined the lone Democrat on the committee to make it possible to kill the bill.
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A bill aimed at preventing another on-campus, “kid friendly” drag show in public venues in South Dakota was defeated in the Senate Education committee Tuesday morning.

Senators Sydney Davis (R-Burbank), Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland), and Tim Reed (R-Brookings) joined the committee’s lone Democrat, Shawn Bordeaux of Mission, in a successful effort to defeat the bill.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) was the bill’s prime sponsor. Karr said that he discovered in conversations with the Board of Regents that they did not think they had the authority to prevent “lewd and lascivious” content on campuses, without legislative intervention.

“As a taxpayer in South Dakota, I am not sure I find this appropriate, nor do I want my tax dollars spent on this event,” Karr said, referring to the drag show held at South Dakota State University last year. “As a legislator, I feel that we have a responsibility to protect our students and our families.”

But public education lobbyists raised specific concerns about provisions of the bill that mentioned public schools. They argued that there was already a system in place to prevent events like the SDSU drag show from happening on campus, but Karr suggested it was important to include them in the bill so as not to create special carve outs.

“(Karr) had mentioned it doesn’t apply to plays, it doesn’t apply to musicals, or any of that. Then remove the public school districts from the bill,” said Diana Miller, a public education lobbyist.

Proponents argued that the bill would not inadvertently impact other events on public campuses in the state, because of a line the bill specified only events that “existed for the predominant purpose of appealing to a prurient interest” would be targeted. State law defines “prurient interest” in part as “a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sex, or excretion, which goes substantially beyond customary limits of candor in description or representation of such matters.”

But that argument did not stop lawmakers and other activists from suggesting the bill would unnecessarily effect free speech on campuses.

“I think we are getting to the point where the state decides all of this,” Reed said, in a motion to send the bill to the 41st day. “I disagree with taking some of these things and events away from them.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
File Photo.
SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation
The Orion Pub will replace the now-vacant space once occupied by Bonus Round Bar
Sunny’s Pizzeria owner bringing “neighborhood pub” to downtown Sioux Falls
Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter
Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition

Latest News

Flaming pan
WR Hospitality Restaurants raises funds for youth culinary program
George Hawkins won the award Monday.
George Hawkins named 2023 Teacher of the Year
House committee passes bill clarifying medical marijuana ailments
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash