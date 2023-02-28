Avera Medical Minute
Sioux City customer orders 1 millionth cake bite sold at Scooter’s Coffee

1 million cake bites have been sold at Scooter's Coffee.
1 million cake bites have been sold at Scooter's Coffee.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Scooter’s Coffee sold its 1 millionth cake bite when a man in Sioux City ordered the treat this week.

Kai Saengthammavong visited the Scooter’s Coffee store located at 900 Dakota Ave. in Sioux City, Nebraska, and was showered in confetti and given a $100 Scooter’s Coffee gift card.

To celebrate its 25th birthday this March, Scooter’s Coffee will extend an offer to all of its customers: when customers purchase a drink after 2 p.m. on Monday, March 13, and scan or pay with their mobile app, they will receive a free birthday cake bite, according to the chain. This offer is at participating stores, while supplies last.

Cake bites are freshly-baked at Scooter’s affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska, and distributed to Scooter’s Coffee stores across the country.

