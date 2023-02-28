Sioux Falls structure fire under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in south-central Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 3900 block of S West Ave.

First arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from a storage unit, according to officials. Crews kept the fire from extending into other units and were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with six fire trucks, one command vehicle, 17 firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and 1 investigator.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, PCEMS, and Metro communications.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of clearing snow away from fire hydrants and having working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit siouxfalls.org/fire or follow facebook.com/siouxfallsfire and twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

