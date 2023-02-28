Snow on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking yet another round of snowfall that will be moving through the region throughout today and lasting until tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect starting at 12:00 PM and last through Wednesday afternoon. The target for the higher snowfall totals will be in northern South Dakota where over 6 inches of snow will be possible along the North Dakota and South Dakota state line and extend as far south as Aberdeen. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph so we could have a little blowing snow. Along and south of I-90, we could see up to an inch of accumulation, but most of us will see less than that. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast! Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s but then most of the area will begin to cool into the 20s on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we’ll finally see more sunshine on Friday with temperatures rebounding to the 30s and 40s to the west and 20s east. The weekend is looking nice with highs slowly warming up throughout the weekend. By Sunday, we’ll all be in the 30s and 40s. Our next chance of snowfall will be next Monday and Tuesday.

