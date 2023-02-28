St. Thomas More’s Reese Ross is excited for a college basketball career at Utah

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -REESE ROSS IS A FORCE FOR THE ST. THOMAS MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM. AND ROSS HAS SIGNED ON TO CONTINUE HER CAREER AT THE DIVISION ONE LEVEL WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

“An astounding place to me I just felt welcome. The players were amazing, I loved the coaching staff everyone was just so welcoming and it made it so easy just to decide that. And it helped that its in one of the best conferences in the country and I see myself as a Pac 12 player just with my build and creativity so that’s why I decided to go there,” says Ross.

STM Head Coach Brandon Kandolin says, “A team that likes to run, a team that likes to push the ball, also a team that likes to get out and put up a lot of threes. At the same time they have a lot of girls that are versatile enough to do that post up. I think that is going to fit Reese extremely well because she has all those attributes she can run, she can shoot, she can stretch you out that way.”

WHILE ROSS IS A TALENTED OFFENSIVE PLAYER WHO CAN SCORE IN MULTIPLE WAYS, SHE ALSO TAKES PRIDE IN PLAYING STRONG DEFENSE.

Reese says, “I’m excited to compete against these power five athletes knowing that I have the ability to shut them down. That is something that I’m looking forward to the most, bringing that amazing attribute to my team. Defense really does win games and that’s how a lot of offenses are run, they run off their defensive stops and that’s something I want to bring to the team.”

AFTER LEADING THE CAVS TO LAST YEAR’S CLASS “A” STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ROSS IS FOCUSED ON REPEATING. AND SHE KNOWS HER TIME AT STM HELPED GET HER READY TO PLAY AT THE NEXT LEVEL.

Reese says, “It’s really going to prepare rather its a last second shot or these overtime wins, or for me one of my biggest goals is to play in the NCAA tournament these are moments that will reflect those last key moments are big plays in games. And it’s kind of nice because those aren’t always easy to replicate in practice.”

Kandolin says, “She has to be one of the most athletics girls I’ve ever had with the length and the explosiveness and she has brought a lot to this program and I’m sure she is going to contribute a lot at the next level.”

