Startup Sioux Falls prepares for 4th annual Founders Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday is Founders Day in Sioux Falls, and Startup Sioux Falls is hosting a variety of events to celebrate.

“Founders Day has actually been proclaimed by our mayor, Paul TenHaken,” said Brienne Maner, Startup Sioux Falls president. “It’s always the first Wednesday of March. We started a networking event about eight years ago called 1 Million Cups, and this year is going to be a little different because 1 Million Cups is actually going away, and it’s going to be replaced by an event called Founders Hour.”

Maner explained how they will use Founders Day to spread their message.

“Simply put, Startup Sioux Falls empowers founders. The way that we do that is through resources connection, non-traditional education, such as accelerator programming, and we have a space for you to come and work and focus.”

Startup Sioux Falls will be hosting tours as well as having a “Founders Hour” with industry leaders. Community members who are interested in joining Startup Sioux Falls are encouraged to come and learn more.

“It’s not about the revenue; it’s about getting people connecting, collaborating, and colliding with these experiences — building their network and relationships,” said Amos Buelow, community coordinator.

Members of Startup Sioux Falls are supported through a community of like-minded individuals. Kendra Cersosimo explained what her experience has been like at Startup Sioux Falls.

“I wish I would have found Startup Sioux Falls earlier in my entrepreneurship journey, and so I would say reach out to the team. The team has been an amazing resource for me as an entrepreneur and my advice is to reach out, take the tour, learn more about it.”

Founders Day at Startup Sioux Falls will be Wednesday, March 1, with events running all day.

