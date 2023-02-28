Top seeded Northern men are knocked out of NSIC Tourney in semi’s by Duluth

Avera Medical Minute
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team fell in the semifinal round of the NSIC Tournament on Monday to Minnesota Duluth. The Wolves led at the half; however, the Bulldogs shot an impressive 62.5% in the second, scoring 49 points.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 69, UMD 75

Records: NSU 24-6, UMD 23-8

Attendance: 722

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern started off a bit slow in the first with Duluth shooting out to a quick lead, however the Wolves chipped away and led 31-26 at the half
  • NSU held a single digit lead through the first 11 minutes of the second however the Bulldogs grabbed the lead with 8:17 to play and held steady through the end of regulation
  • The Wolves out-rebounded the Bulldogs 37-29 in the game, however tallied just three made 3-pointers and suffered 12 turnovers
  • Northern shot 40.7% from the floor, 81.8% from the foul line, and just 13.0% from the 3-point line
  • They tallied 38 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, and 12 second chance points; notching eight assists, two blocks, and four steals
  • Jacksen Moni led four Wolves in double figures, scoring 19 points, hitting 9-of-17 from the floor
  • Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led the team with nine and eight rebounds respectively and added a combined 23 points

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State will await their post-season fate with regional selection show on Sunday, March 5 on NCAA.com. The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 11-12, 14. Northern was ranked second in last week’s regional poll.

Recap courtesy Northern Athletics

