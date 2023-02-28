Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswitch High School senior goes above & beyond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Quincy Olivier is a senior at Ipswich Public School with a 4.1 GPA.

“I’ve known her since she was a little girl, and she always puts 100 percent effort into everything she does, she’s well-rounded, goes above and beyond with her projects, and is involved in a lot of extracurriculars as well,” said Angela Shimitz, Ipswitch School District Art Teacher.

Quincy attributes her drive to succeed to her sister and parents.

“My sister led by a great example. She really pushed me to be better at sports and my academics,” said Quincy.

She participates in rodeo, art club, 4-H, and Band.

“She has placed at various art competitions, she won the Youth Art Month flag design last month last year, so her piece was at the National Art Teacher Convention. She has participated in Art Wars, anything that’s artistic she does it,” said Angela.

Quincy is also a member of the National Honor Society, plays Volleyball, Basketball, and runs Track. Quincy plans to bring her time management skills to SDSU where she will focus on either agronomy or radiological technology.

