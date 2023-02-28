USPS urging residents to remove snow around mailboxes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many people rush to clear sidewalks and driveways after a large snow event, USPS is urging people to make sure snow around their mailbox is cleared.

If snow is not cleared far enough around the mailbox it can create challenges for carriers trying to deliver mail.

In Sioux Falls, mail carrier, Justin Claussen says delivering has been more difficult this year with the severe weather.

“I think this is my fifth winter and it is by far the most difficult and frustrating, I’ve never had to hold so much mail in my almost five years,” said Justin Claussen, Sioux Falls USPS mail carrier.

USPS strategic communications specialist, Mark Inglett says this is due to the number of snow events seen so far.

“The city crews do a great job of plowing those roads for us but what happens is that it banks that snow up against the mail boxes and road and as you can see our vehicles are quite large so we’re going to need some help shoveling a path for our vehicle to get in towards the mailbox, service that mailbox and get away from the mailbox safely,” said Mark Inglett, USPS strategic communications specialist.

Blocked mailboxes can actually prevent the mail from being delivered on time.

“Unfortunately, we’re keeping those carriers buckled in safe so if we can’t get up to that mailbox, we’re not going to be able to service that mailbox and we want to make sure we continue delivery without any interference,” said Inglett.

“I don’t like having to hold mail because of snow, honestly it takes a lot of extra time for me too because I bring it back every day, I organize it,” said Claussen.

Expressing how thankful he is for those that do clear a path for carriers.

“I really appreciate the people that do clear right away, our customers are amazing, they clear it perfectly right away so thank you so much for people that do that,” said Claussen.

USPS says the general rule of thumb for snow removal around mailboxes is about fifteen feet on each side of the mailbox.

