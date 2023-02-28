Avera Medical Minute
WR Hospitality Restaurants raises funds for youth culinary program

Flaming pan
Flaming pan(WR HOSPITALITY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WR Hospitality is partnering with ProStart South Dakota to raise money for students looking to break into the culinary and hospitality field, according to the organization’s press release.

During ProStart® Weekend, from March 2-5, patrons can donate $10 or more towards the program in exchange for a discount off their next purchase at any participating restaurant. All donations go directly towards the ProStart® program in South Dakota to help fund programs and the annual state ProStart® competition, which takes place at the Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre on March 14.

ProStart®, a two-year program for high school students, develops real-world culinary and hospitality skills and reaches nearly 7,000 students across more than 20 South Dakota High Schools. Upon course completion, students enter the workforce prepared and educated to be the next generation of restaurant leaders.

Speaking on the program, WR Hospitality Culinary Director Farzad Farrokhi expressed that “The ProStart program is essential for the future of the restaurant industry. It provides real-life experience for high school students to help them become successful leaders in our industry.”

ProStart® South Dakota and WR Hospitality value investing in future restaurant workers, and ProStart® South Dakota Coordinator Seanna Regynski is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate.

“The ability to provide an opportunity like this for students around South Dakota ignites my passion for this industry and its future. ProStart is an essential key to their success and the growth of the industry,” said Regynski.

To participate in ProStart® Weekend, visit any participating WR Hospitality restaurant locations – including the Phillips Avenue Diner and All Day Café in Sioux Falls, Buglin’ Bull in Custer, RedRossa Italian Grille in Pierre, and more.

To see a complete list of participating restaurants or learn more about ProStart® Weekend, visit SDRA.Org/PSWeekend.

