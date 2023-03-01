10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Center girls rolled into the Iowa 3-A semi’s with a dominant win Tuesday in Des Moines. The Dordt women lost in the GPAC title game at home and the men won at Jamestown. And highlights from 4 SD boys region games won by SF Christian, Dakota Valley, Tea Area and Vermillion.

