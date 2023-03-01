Ag Day teaching families about agriculture this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is hosting Ag Day this Saturday where kids in Sioux Falls will have a chance to learn about all things agriculture.

Sam was joined in the studio by Washington Pavilion Director of Programming and Education Madelyn Grogan and POET Regional Vice President Kelly Hansen.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature live animals, games and learning activities.

More information can be found on the Washington Pavilion website.

