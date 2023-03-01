Avera Medical Minute
Ag Day teaching families about agriculture this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is hosting Ag Day this Saturday where kids in Sioux Falls will have a chance to learn about all things agriculture.

Sam was joined in the studio by Washington Pavilion Director of Programming and Education Madelyn Grogan and POET Regional Vice President Kelly Hansen.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature live animals, games and learning activities.

More information can be found on the Washington Pavilion website.

