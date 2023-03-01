Avera Medical Minute
Animal Control seeks to identify dog involved in southern Sioux Falls biting

Sioux Falls Animal Control
Sioux Falls Animal Control(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is seeking the identity of a dog that bit a woman Tuesday evening.

Animal Control responded to a dog bite around 6 p.m. near W. 85th St. and S. Grange Ave.

According to officials, a woman was walking along S. Grange Ave. when she met another woman who was walking a red and white medium-sized border collie-type of dog with floppy ears on a leash. As they passed each other on the sidewalk, the dog bit the woman’s leg.

The woman with the dog did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The woman with the dog was in her late teens and had blonde hair, braces, and a bright blue sweatshirt with khaki pants.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

