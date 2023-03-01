Avera Medical Minute
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ice cream chain announced that two of its Sioux Falls locations opened Wednesday.

The B&G Milkyway on 69th St. and the B&G Milkyway at Harmodon Park are both open for business starting March 1.

Other locations will follow, according to the restaurant.

The restaurant shared an HGTV feature that highlighted B&G Milkyway as the favorite date spot for Sioux Falls area celebrities Chelsea and Cole DeBoer.

