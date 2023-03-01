Avera Medical Minute
Briar Cliff hands Dordt women first home loss of season in GPAC championship game

Defenders perfect home record ends at hands of hot-shooting Chargers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders will be hosting 2 games in the NAIA national tournament if they keep winning. But their perfect home record came to an end Tuesday night at the hands of the Briar Cliff Chargers who dominated the GPAC title game 86-69.

Karly Gustafson of Ethan, SD led the ways for Bill Harmsen with 20 points. But the Chargers of Briar Cliff had too much firepower in the title game. Macy Sievers had 14 points for the Defenders who are now 28-3 and ranked 4th in the country in the NAIA ranks.

