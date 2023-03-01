Busy night in boys region basketball features win by SF Christian, Dakota Valley, Tea Area and Vermillion’s upset of Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, N. SIOUX CITY, TEA and LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night Tuesday in boys Class “A” and “B” region basketball.

2nd-ranked SF Christian got 6 3-pointers from Cole Snyder who scored 20 points in an 83-34 win over Garretson.

Top-ranked Dakota Valley kept its win streak alive as Isaac Bruns had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the Panthers 85-31 win over Parker.

Tea Area withstood 24 points from Tate VanOtterloo of Beresford and beat the Watchdogs 72-47. Blake Thompson and Sam Almas each had 20 points for the Titans.

And in Lennox, the Orioles jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Vermillion. But 8th-grader Bryson Skogsberg helped lead a spirited Tanager comeback that resulted in a 51-47 win for Vermillion. The Orioles came into the game with 17 wins.

