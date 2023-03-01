Busy night in boys region basketball features win by SF Christian, Dakota Valley, Tea Area and Vermillion’s upset of Lennox
Highlights from 4 Class “A” region basketball games Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, N. SIOUX CITY, TEA and LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night Tuesday in boys Class “A” and “B” region basketball.
2nd-ranked SF Christian got 6 3-pointers from Cole Snyder who scored 20 points in an 83-34 win over Garretson.
Top-ranked Dakota Valley kept its win streak alive as Isaac Bruns had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the Panthers 85-31 win over Parker.
Tea Area withstood 24 points from Tate VanOtterloo of Beresford and beat the Watchdogs 72-47. Blake Thompson and Sam Almas each had 20 points for the Titans.
And in Lennox, the Orioles jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Vermillion. But 8th-grader Bryson Skogsberg helped lead a spirited Tanager comeback that resulted in a 51-47 win for Vermillion. The Orioles came into the game with 17 wins.
