Despite Tyson departure, Noem accepts economic award for Siouxland

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was in Siouxland Wednesday. She made a stop in Dakota Dunes as the Siouxland area received an award for economic development for the fourth year in a row.

During her visit - the governor faced questions about the soon-to-be empty corporate headquarters of Tyson Foods, which was based in the Dunes before moving operations.

Accepting an economic award, Gov. Noem bragged about the Siouxland area, emphasizing job and population growth. The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area, which incorporates communities in all three Siouxland states, won the top spot for economic development for a city of its size.

The award was given out by the Site Selection magazine.

“And (for) probably 10-15 years, we’ve wanted to recruit these types of businesses that are now paying attention. They recognize the assets that we’ve had. But we’ve also recognized the people that live here, and how much they really want to grow this community,” said Noem.

Noem acknowledges that Tyson Foods moved its corporate headquarters from right here in Dakota Dunes but said the Siouxland area is well positioned for further economic growth in the future.

“My hope is that my Department of Labor in the state of South Dakota can coordinate with them so that their families can stay with us and continue to thrive, even though Tyson has made a decision that we feel is the wrong decision for their company. But definitely the wrong decision for our state,” said Noem.

In a previous statement, Tyson said it was not leaving the Dunes because of economic conditions, but because it wishes to centralize its headquarters in Arkansas.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan said he hopes a corporate airline company will take over the former Tyson corporate headquarters building at the Dunes.

During Noem’s stop, she said she’s spoken with airline corporate executives about re-locating its operations to South Dakota. But would not announce the company name.

McGowan said he welcomes the idea.

”We’re certainly going to work on it. Gov. Noem mentioned that she was having conversations with senior executives in the aviation industry. And I would love the opportunity to work with the governor of South Dakota on bringing an aviation company to Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City,” said McGowan.

