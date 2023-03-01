Avera Medical Minute
Dordt men win GPAC championship with road win in Jamestown

Defenders outscore Jimmies for conference championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, ND. (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders improved to 25-6 heading into the NAIA tournament after Tuesday’s 86-81 win in Jamestown over the Jimmies.

Jacob Vis led the way with 21 points, Luke Rankin had 16 and Cade Bleeker 14 for the Defenders as they broke open a close game in the 2nd half building a 71-59 lead. Jamestown rallied to make it close but a 3-point play by Camden Bialis put the game out the reach for the home team.

