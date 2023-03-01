FCS to build a new grain facility in southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Board of Directors and Management of Farmers Coop Society announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art grain elevator in southeast South Dakota in a recent press release.

The “Union Grove” elevator will be located 9 miles directly south of Beresford, SD, and one quarter mile East of I-29 Exit 38. The construction will start this March and will accept soybeans in Fall 2023.

“Building this new facility is a reminder of our commitment to our members and communities in this area. We are excited to expand further into southeast South Dakota and continue strengthening our relationships with producers, schools, FFA programs, and communities,” says John McDaniel, CEO of Farmers Coop Society.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and will be high-speed and convenient for customers. The site will consist of a 2.5 million bushel flat storage building and an unloading system capable of unloading grain at 30,000 bushels per hour.

“We are excited about expanding our operations in South Dakota. The highlight of this facility will be speed and efficiency. We know that’s a top priority for our customers, and we will deliver on that for them,” says Tyler Farnham, Sr Director of Grain Operation.

The Union Grove facility will be able to scale in, dump, and scale out trucks in under five minutes. The location was specifically chosen with future expansion in mind. It will allow Farmers Coop Society to develop the site further with plans to accept corn in the next few years. Union Grove will offer several services to growers as FCS plans on offering competitive grain marketing options, agronomy services and operations, and their feed service portfolios.

More on Farmers Coop Society

Farmers Coop Society is a member-owned, full-service cooperative that prides itself on putting its members and customers first. A 3D rendering of the location, specific location maps, and more information can be found on their website at FarmersCoopSociety.Com. Farmers Coop Society, a member-owned cooperative, has 10 locations across Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota. FCS offers patrons agronomy, feed, and grain sales and services. They also operate the How-to-Building Center in Sioux Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.