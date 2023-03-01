Avera Medical Minute
‘If Eyes Could See the Soul’ event coming to Sioux Falls

This multi-disciplinary program features music, dance, and stories inspired by a variety of cultural and artistic influences, such as bluegrass, klezmer, jazz, classical, and new music.(Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A performing arts event happening next week in Sioux Falls combines music, dance, poetry, and storytelling.

“We spend a lot of time, effort, and resources struggling to see and understand others,” said Yi-Chun of the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective. “We tend to see the outside and rarely see their content. How different would it be if our eyes could see into the soul?”

“If Eyes Could See the Soul” will explore this important question on Saturday, March 11.

“The ‘Uplifting Voices of Unity’ event is dedicated to creating an inspiring, fun, and educational experience to foster unity between people with different life experiences. The concept of combining different art forms created by people from different backgrounds and ancestry is an expression of how all of us contribute to the colorful, diverse, and robust American culture of which we are all a part.”

Complimentary wine, beer, and appetizers will be provided.

According to the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective, this multi-disciplinary program is inspired by a variety of cultural and artistic influences, such as bluegrass, klezmer, jazz, classical, and new music. Professional percussion, string, and clarinet/saxophone musicians will be featured alongside spoken words by professional writer and poet Lawrence Diggs, as well as choreography by Angelina Gibson.

Event details

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

J&L Event Center (2101 W Burnside St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104)

Tickets are $50 per ticket and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

More details are available at sfcmcollective.com/upcoming-events.

