LifeScape program leads to life-changing results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to take you inside a program underway at LifeScape that is achieving some amazing results for the kids who are a part of it.

The work is designed to help children who, for one reason or another, have had difficulties developing skills most would consider basic.

Legend is a unique name....but it is appropriate for Legend Swenson. He is 3 years old and came into the world facing some challenges.

“I have been working with Legend for it is going on about a year and a half.”, said VanDenBerg.

Jenn VanDenBerg is a Speech Language Pathologist at LifeScape. She knows firsthand the progress Legend has made here. When he first arrived, he could barely move himself around. and his communication was limited.

“With his early life situation basically just communication wasn’t accepted, he just kind of learned to not communicate.”, said Swenson.

Kendra Swenson and her husband Shane adopted Legend about a year ago after first being his foster family.

His early life was a bit of a tough go.

Kendra knew Legend would benefit from the type of work that is done at LifeScape. The work Legend would need to get back on track from where he had been.

“Communication picked up. he started learning a lot working with Jenn. Physical therapy he fought and fought. He hated it. But he grew so quickly. He has overcome so much. From not being able to move at all to learning to roll over to picking toys up.”, said Swenson.

The progress Legend has experienced hasn’t always come in order. For example, he was able to walk before he could crawl.

But it’s not just Physical and Speech therapy. It’s also working on the cognitive skills that Legend needs to understand the world around him.

“Labeling different things as well as identifying things so in a book i might ask him where an orange is or “what is it?” and its a banana.”, said VanDenBerg.

Legend is able to convey thoughts in one-word bites right now. But they are working toward two and three-word sentences.

And just the other day, Jenn wanted to give Legend a high five. Legend surprised her by saying “knuckles”.

“Legend has been amazing to work with.”, said VanDenBerg.

