Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested after chasing victim around gym and firing shots, police say

Man arrested after an early morning shooting at a Crunch Fitness location in Texas. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested in a fitness center shooting on Wednesday.

The Amarillo Police Department reports officers were called to a Crunch Fitness location in Amarillo regarding an early morning shooting.

Officers said they were told that a man was chasing another man around the gym and shooting at him.

KFDA reports the men involved were detained for questioning by police, and officers located a gun at the scene.

Amarillo police said 42-year-old Nicholas Frasier was taken into custody. He was booked into the Potter County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities reported no injuries in the incident, but the gym and a nearby business sustained damage from the bullets.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls
The 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder has been arrested.
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

Latest News

The free-standing kiosk will be located along Benson Road, directly in front of Fleet Farm....
Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru coming to Sanford Sports Complex
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
This multi-disciplinary program features music, dance, and stories inspired by a variety of...
‘If Eyes Could See the Soul’ event coming to Sioux Falls
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
Severe weather brings out scammers
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams