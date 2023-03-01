March brings Mash Madness to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls announced the competition is on for downtown breweries in the 7th annual Downtown Mash Madness.

The competition is presented by Billion Nissan and features five new craft brews.

Customers are invited to try the brews throughout the month of March and vote for their favorites using the official app of Downtown Sioux Falls – The DTSF Digital Passport.

The winning brewery will receive a traveling trophy.

Participants include Covert Artisan Ales with the “Pineapple Hwhip,” Fernson Downtown with the “Island Hopper Hazy IPA,” Remedy Brewing Company with the “Formula Hank,” Severance Brewing Company with the “Exotic Fruit Octopus,” and Woodgrain Brewing Co. with the “DDH Radio Static Pale Ale.”

For photos and descriptions of the brews and business hours, visit dtsf.com/event/7th-annual-downtown-mash-madness/.

