Peak ‘winter blues’ season passes as more snow falls in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winters that seem to never end can put some at risk for mental health issues.

On top of the winter storm last week, Aberdeen received an additional five inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Large amounts of snowfall and numerous winter storms can make it seem like spring will never come, but it can also give people winter blues.

Sanford Aberdeen Behavioral Health Counselor, Kristi Spitzer, says 10 million people in the U.S. suffer the winter blues.

“A lot of people do suffer from the winter blues because we can’t get outside, we can’t do things, we have snow dumping on our doorstep and it requires extra work and we can’t get out to do what we normally do. We have to work harder to do things that we normally do,” said Spitzer.

There’s also science behind why our mood drops when the temperature does.

“Our serotonin drops, which that’s the feel-good chemical in our brain. Cortisol increases, and that’s the stress thing because it’s taking more energy for us to do basic things or it’s taking us longer in our morning commute. Then, melatonin, which is what causes us to sleep, increases,” said Spitzer.

A case of the winter blues, however, is on one side of the spectrum. On the other side is the more severe case of seasonal effective disorder.

”The winter blues are an actual condition that people do struggle with. It’s all-inclusive. We go from the winter blues to seasonal effective disorder on a continuum. It’s not just one or the other,” said Spitzer.

Symptoms of the winter blues include overeating, oversleeping, and difficulty doing basic tasks. Seasonal effective disorder happens when a person experiences these symptoms for multiple years.

“If you’re finding it hard to engage in daily activity, if you’re finding the things that you used to do, you’re not getting any pleasure with them, that might be when you want to reach out to your medical provider or a counselor, somebody else, and just have a conversation about that,” said Spitzer.

There are also certain populations that are more susceptible to the winter blues or seasonal effective disorder.

“We do know that people who have other mental health issues, whether that be ADHD or anything like that, are more likely to also have seasonal effective disorder. We also know that women tend to be over representative, two to four time more, than men with seasonal effective disorder,” said Spitzer.

There are some ways to prevent the winter blues.

”The things that we can do to prevent it or to keep it at bay are go outside, force yourself to still be social with other people, open your windows. If you don’t want to go outside because it’s cold, at least open your windows so you can get some sunlight,” said Spitzer.

Spitzer said that the most important thing is to not isolate yourself from others and to keep doing things you enjoy. The peak season for a rise in winter blues or seasonal effective cases is January through February, so brighter days and springtime are just around the corner.

