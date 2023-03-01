Avera Medical Minute
Regional Red Cross marks 80th annual American Red Cross Month

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card through email and automatically enter a drawing for a chance to win $3,000.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month.

Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross over 140 years ago to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Since then, people have rallied to help during emergencies, providing relief and hope for needy neighbors. This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of local communities and the work of the Red Cross. People can help strengthen local communities by becoming a volunteer, giving blood, or taking lifesaving skills classes, such as first aid, CPR, and how to use an AED.

To get started with any of these activities, visit RedCross.Org/MNDAKS.

Prevent a blood shortage

When volunteer blood donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.* To find a blood drive near you, go to RedCrossBlood.Org.

Red Cross Giving Day

On March 22, people can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at RedCross.Org/GivingDay to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters, big and small.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

Our Minnesota and Dakotas Region serves 7.3 million people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The American Red Cross is part of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent humanitarian disaster relief network around the world. This network includes the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) societies. The network is united by a shared commitment to seven Fundamental Principles, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. For more information, please visit redcross.org/mndaks.

