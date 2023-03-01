Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru coming to Sanford Sports Complex

Avera Medical Minute
The free-standing kiosk will be located along Benson Road, directly in front of Fleet Farm. This will be the tenth Scooter’s Coffee location in Sioux Falls.(Scooter's Coffee)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The options for food and drink available to visitors at the Sanford Sports Complex will grow this fall with the addition of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru location.

The free-standing kiosk will be located along Benson Road, directly in front of Fleet Farm. This will be the tenth Scooter’s Coffee location in Sioux Falls.

“Bringing a Scooter’s Coffee to our campus is always something we have wanted to deliver for our visitors, and we’d like to thank Travis and his team for helping make that happen,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “Our sports programming begins early here, and having a place to get a quick high-quality breakfast and coffee to jump-start your day is the perfect addition.”

Construction of the Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru will begin this spring with completion anticipated by this fall, according to a press release from Sanford Health.

“We are thrilled to finally bring a coffee drive-thru to the Sanford Sports Complex. As a local Sioux Falls parent, myself, I’ve experienced first-hand the desire to have coffee nearby the area,” said Travis Rhoades, Scooter’s Coffee franchise owner. “In addition to the Sports Complex, the exciting growth of additional business and residential in the area will be something to look forward to.”

This announcement joins other projects currently in progress at the Sanford Sports Complex, including the Comfort Inn & Suites (expected spring 2023) and the Sanford Virtual Care Center (expected 2024).

