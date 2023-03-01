Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Center girls roll into 3-A semi’s with dominant win over West Marshall in Des Moines

Warriors knock off #3 seed in Iowa 3-A tournament to advance
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Center Warriors rolled to an impressive 79-53 win over West Marshall Tuesday morning in Des Moines, advancing to the Iowa 3-A semi’s.

10 players scored for head coach Doug Winterfeld led by Cori Harald’s 14 points. Willow Bleeker had 11 and Reagan Jansen 10 as Sioux Center shot 49% from the floor making their head coach very happy. “Yes we just came out and got after it defensively and got some energy and built from there. And it just kept going to give the girls a lot of credit. A big environment like this but they didn’t play it like it was, it’s just another game. So give them a lot of credit.”

