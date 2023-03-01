Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Regional Landfill pass goes digital

The city of Sioux Falls is switching up the way it distributes landfill passes.
The city of Sioux Falls is switching up the way it distributes landfill passes.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls is switching up the way it distributes landfill passes.

In the past, postcards have been sent out to every Sioux Falls utility customer and people that lived in apartments that didn’t pay for things like water were excluded.

Now, instead of postcards, the landfill will scan residents’ driver’s license or state ID and every resident will still get one free load from April until the end of the year.

Postcards will still be sent out this year as notification only, and residents will still have to scan their ID to access the landfill.

More information from the City Council’s presentation can be found here.

B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls