Snow and wind continue in South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the stronger wind speeds and snowfall, we have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Wednesday afternoon. The snow will gradually be dying down throughout the late morning and into the early afternoon hours, but the wind won’t die down until tonight. Travel will be very challenging in the northern part of the state.

By the end of the week, we’ll finally see more sunshine on Friday with temperatures rebounding to the 30s and 40s to the west and 20s east. The weekend is looking nice with highs slowly warming up throughout the weekend. By Sunday, we’ll all be in the 30s and 40s.

Our next chances for snowfall will arrive on Sunday and Monday which will mainly impact northern and western South Dakota and then for the end of next week we’re monitoring more widespread snow once again.

