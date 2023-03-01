Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Spouses of South Dakota legislators prohibited from lobbying

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security screening. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – Spouses of legislators would not be able to be private lobbyists under a bill passed Wednesday morning by a House committee.

The House State Affairs Committee passed SB 197 9 to 4.

The measure has already passed the Senate.

Bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Linda Duba from Sioux Falls, said the restriction was “long overdue.”

“This bill is so a spousal lobbyist can’t leverage undue influence,” she said.

Another sponsor, Republican Sen. Michael Rohl from Aberdeen, said the bill does not restrict a legislator’s spouse from testifying on their own behalf.

He said that if he really wanted to influence a legislator, “I’d lobby the spouse of a legislator (who is a lobbyist).”

Mike Mueller, the husband of Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller from Rapid City and a lobbyist for S.D. Citizens for Liberty said the bill targets him and his wife.

“As a volunteer lobbyist, I receive no personal benefit,” Mueller said. “We the people benefit.”

He also said the bill abridges the First Amendment.

Mueller also wondered why legislative spouses who work for the executive or judicial branches of state government were excluded.

Republican Rep. Becky Drury of Rapid City asked if the bill would prevent lobbyists from running for the legislature.

Sen. Rohl said, “Yes, it works both ways.”

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
The 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder has been arrested.
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

Latest News

With the return of Mash Madness, five breweries will compete for the title of best brew...
March brings Mash Madness to Sioux Falls
Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
605 Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning, to...
March issue of 605 Magazine is the restaurant edition
‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk
‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk