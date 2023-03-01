Towing companies feel impact after recent snow event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the large amount of snowfall and number of snow alerts, towing companies in Sioux Falls have been busy keeping up with demand.

This is due to serval factors including the snowfall the city has received.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says this year in particular the number of snow alerts is much higher causing a busier winter than usual for many industries.

“We’ve has so much snow compared to recent past years so that’s going to mean that there’s’ more cars that are buried in snow, which means more work for the towing companies and more work for us to find those cars and get them removed off the street,” said Ofc. Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Explaining the relationship between towing services and the city.

“The police department contracts with different towing companies and so we don’t have one set impound lot, we use all these different towing companies, and they are responsible for towing those vehicles,” said Clemens.

Jim & Ron’s Towing owner, Paul Giese says this has caused quite the busy winter for him and his staff long after snow alerts are done.

“For a snow alert for us it’s not just a few days while they’re plowing it takes us anywhere from a week to ten days to get caught up after a snow alert and with this winter it just seems like it’s been constant where we get caught up and then we start over again,” said Paul Giese, Jim & Ron’s Towing owner.

Saying the cost to pick up your car form the impound lot could actually be higher than anticipated.

“With everything else obviously we’ve had a rate increase because of our costs going up so as of the first of the year the city raised our contacted rates for snow removal and actually just law enforcement towing in general so it’s substantially higher than it was before so waiting longer is a lot more expensive,” said Giese.

Clemens expressing the importance of moving your cars of streets during snow alerts.

“We don’t want to ticket cars, we don’t want to tow cars, I think that’s misperception people have. We want to make sure that the cars are gone so when plows come through, they can get the streets cleaned properly to have enough room for normal traffic and emergency vehicles,” said Clemens.

Both urge people to check the cities website for updates to avoid being towed during winter events.

