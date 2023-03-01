Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk

‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk
‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota house lawmakers passed a fundamental change to the way South Dakota sentences violent offenders.

The “Truth in Sentencing Bill,” SB 146, which limits parole for violent offenders- cleared its last legislative hurdle and now goes to Gov. Noem’s desk for her to sign.

“So the crimes listed in section 1 mandate 100% of the sentence, and the crimes in section too require 85% of the sentence... stop the revolving door,” said Rep. Sue Peterson.

The bill rolls back parole opportunities for violent offenders on crimes such as manslaughter, arson, and vehicular homicide.

Opponents of the bill argued that it took away the incentive for prisoners to behave well in prison to shorten their sentence and limited transition opportunities back into society.

“It is better to keep them under supervision than incarcerated... this bill will not change a single thing but cost the taxpayers more money,” said Rep. Mike Stevens.

Proponents then pointed to victims of these crimes.

“This is why sb 146 is truth in sentencing... the victim will no longer have to guess how long a violent offender will serve. It will end the deception,” said Rep. Mary Fitzgerald.

If signed by the governor, the bill would apply to crimes committed after July first.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
DOC announces escaped inmate
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
The 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder has been arrested.
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

Latest News

605 Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning, to...
March issue of 605 Magazine is the restaurant edition
Dangerous Travel Further North
Tyler Roney's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Snow and wind continue in South Dakota
Snow and wind continue in South Dakota
LifeScape program leads to life-changing results