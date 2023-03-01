‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota house lawmakers passed a fundamental change to the way South Dakota sentences violent offenders.

The “Truth in Sentencing Bill,” SB 146, which limits parole for violent offenders- cleared its last legislative hurdle and now goes to Gov. Noem’s desk for her to sign.

“So the crimes listed in section 1 mandate 100% of the sentence, and the crimes in section too require 85% of the sentence... stop the revolving door,” said Rep. Sue Peterson.

The bill rolls back parole opportunities for violent offenders on crimes such as manslaughter, arson, and vehicular homicide.

Opponents of the bill argued that it took away the incentive for prisoners to behave well in prison to shorten their sentence and limited transition opportunities back into society.

“It is better to keep them under supervision than incarcerated... this bill will not change a single thing but cost the taxpayers more money,” said Rep. Mike Stevens.

Proponents then pointed to victims of these crimes.

“This is why sb 146 is truth in sentencing... the victim will no longer have to guess how long a violent offender will serve. It will end the deception,” said Rep. Mary Fitzgerald.

If signed by the governor, the bill would apply to crimes committed after July first.

